Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Quota-based duty concessions on apples from US; farmers fully protected: Piyush Goyal

At present, imported apples attract a 50 per cent import duty with an MIP of Rs 50 per kg, effectively barring imports of apples priced below Rs 75 per kg.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsUSPiyush Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us