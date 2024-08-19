Quota must in govt appointments, no ifs and buts: Chirag Paswan over lateral entry issue

New Delhi: BJP ally and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday slammed any move for appointments in government positions without following reservations and asserted that he would raise the lateral entry issue with the Centre.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president's reaction came over the recent advertisement to fill posts through lateral entry on a contract basis that the opposition has alleged snatches away reservations for the disadvantaged communities.

"Reservation provisions must be there in any government appointment. There is no ifs and buts in this. No reservation exists in the private sector and if it is not implemented in government positions as well. The information came up before me on Sunday and it is a matter of concern for me," he told PTI.