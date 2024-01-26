R-Day parade: ''Ghoomer'' adorned camels in Rajasthan tableau

New Delhi: Rajasthan's tableau on Friday gave a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries, and a glimpse of the cultural and architectural legacy of the state.

The tableau was fronted by a display of the state's famous 'ghoomar' dance, a traditional dance practised by the women of Rajasthan during festivals.

A statue of Meera Bai, a symbol of devotion and power, was displayed in the rear part of the tableau. The rich handicraft traditions including 'bandhej', 'bagru' print, and applique work depicted the skill of the women of Rajasthan.