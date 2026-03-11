Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

R N Ravi leaves for West Bengal to take charge as Governor

He received a ceremonial send-off from the state government, with senior bureaucrats escorting him to Chennai airport and a guard of honour as per tradition.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalIndian PoliticsR N Ravi

Follow us on :

Follow Us