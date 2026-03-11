<p>Chennai: After a tumultuous four-and-a-half year tenure in Tamil Nadu earning the label of a “disruptor” due to his public disputes with the DMK dispensation, R N Ravi on Wednesday left the state for Kolkata to assume office as the Governor of West Bengal following his transfer by the Union government. </p><p>He received a ceremonial send-off from the state government, with senior bureaucrats escorting him to Chennai airport and a guard of honour as per tradition.</p>.Governor Ravi and his relentless battle of wills with Stalin-led DMK government.<p>On March 7, Chief Minister M K Stalin, with whom the Governor has had a running battle, met Ravi at Raj Bhavan after his transfer was notified by the Union government. </p><p>“Though circumstances in the course of life now require me to part from you, the days I spent with you will remain the golden days of my life,” the outgoing Governor said in his farewell message. </p><p>Kerala Governor R V Arlekar, who will hold the post as additional charge, will be sworn-in as Governor of Tamil Nadu at 12.30 pm on Thursday. </p><p>Ravi’s tenure in Tamil Nadu was eventful with Stalin even mocking him several times by asking Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to transfer him out of the state as "he has emerged as the chief campaigner” for the DMK. </p><p>Stalin’s argument was that Ravi’s attacks against Dravidianism help “expose the BJP,” spread Dravidian ideology to the masses, and clarify the party’s demand for state autonomy. </p><p>Ravi’s tenure was marked by frequent clashes with the state government, keeping him constantly in the news. His actions included returning Bills, withholding assent to legislations, “dismissing” a minister from the Cabinet without the Chief Minister’s approval, refusing to swear in a minister, and suggesting that Tamizhagam was a more suitable name for the state than Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Ravi holds the distinction of being the only Tamil Nadu Governor to return two Bills to the Assembly and withhold assent to 10 others, prompting the state government to convene three special sessions in 2022 and 2023 to re-enact all 12 Bills unchanged. He further escalated tensions by sending 12 bills to the President of India, an action the DMK challenged in court.</p><p>He also set a record by walking out of the Assembly four times in a row, reinforcing the DMK’s ideological stance that the Governor’s post is unnecessary in a democracy like India. </p>