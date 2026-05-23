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Raghav Chadha appointed chairman of Rajya Sabha Committee on Petitions

The panel has been reconstituted by the Rajya Sabha chairman with effect from May 20.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsRaghav ChadhaRajya Sabhapetition

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