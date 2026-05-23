Raghav Chadha appointed chairman of Rajya Sabha Committee on Petitions

<p>New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raghav-chadha">Raghav Chadha</a> who switched from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP </a>to the BJP recently has been appointed as the new chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Upper House.</p>.<p>After reconstituting the Committee on Petitions, Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan nominated 10 members of the house to the panel.</p>.AAP indulging in 'dangerous vendetta politics': Raghav Chadha after meeting President Murmu.<p>"Raghav Chadha has been appointed Chairman of the Committee," a Rajya Sabha notification said. The panel has been reconstituted by the Rajya Sabha chairman with effect from May 20, it said.</p>.<p>The members of the panel besides Chadha are: Harsh Mahajan, Gulam Ali, Shambhu Sharan Patel, Mayankkumar Nayak, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha, Jebi Mather Hisham, Subhasish Khuntia, Rwngwra Narzary and Sandosh Kumar P.</p>.Thin line between defamation, political criticism: Delhi HC on Raghav Chadha's plea against social media posts.<p>In another notification, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, "The Chairman, Rajya Sabha has, on the 20 May, 2026, nominated Dr Menaka Guruswamy, Member, Rajya Sabha to be a member of the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026." </p>