<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-admi-party">AAP</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raghav-chadha">Raghav Chadha</a> on Monday suggested that telecom companies should allow the carry-forward of unused data into the next cycle so consumers can use what they have already paid for.</p>.<p>Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said telecom companies offer recharge plans with 'daily data limits' like 1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB per day which is reset every 24 hours.</p>.<p>Any unused data expires and roll-over does not take place, he added.</p>.<p>"Consumer is charged for the full data, but the unused data expires at the end of the day. We should be allowed to use the data for which we have paid. It should not expire," he said.</p>.Much chatter over Raghav Chadha's continued silence days after Arvind Kejriwal gets relief in excise policy case.<p>The unused data at the end of the day, should be added to the next day's daily data limit.</p>.<p>Chadha said if a consumer consistently under-utilises their data over multiple cycles, the consumer should get an option to adjust the value of the unused data in his or her next recharge plan.</p>.<p>He also said that unused data should be treated as the consumer’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/digital">digital</a> property.</p>.<p>Consumers should be allowed to transfer their unused data to family members or others, just as they transfer money.</p>