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Raghav Chadha urges telecom firms to allow carry-forward of unused data

The unused data at the end of the day, should be added to the next day's daily data limit.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsRaghav ChadhaTelecomData

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