Raghubar Das, Indra Reddy appointed Guvs of Odisha, Tripura

The first non-tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand and the first leader to complete a full term in power, Das is presently BJP National Vice President while Reddy, a former party chief in united Andhra Pradesh, is party’s National Executive member.

Das is a five-term MLA but lost his government and seat to the Hemant Soren-led JMM alliance in 2019. One who entered politics through JP Movement and was in jail during Emergency, he first joined the Janata Party in 1977 before moving to BJP as a founder member in 1980.

He had attended the first National Committee meeting of the BJP. He first became an MLA in Bihar in 1995 and when the state was bifurcated to form Jharkhand, he became MLA four times.

Reddy was a senior party leader in united Andhra Pradesh and after bifurcation in Telangana. He first became an MLA in 1983 and followed it up by 1985 and 1999. During his last stint as MLA, he was also party floor leader in Andhra Pradesh but resigned after he was made state party chief.

A post graduate in Mathematics, he became BJP National Secretary in 2014.