'Rahul doesn't know difference between caste & block': Shah says PM's caste was included in Gujarat OBC list under Congress rule

He said Gandhi has a habit of telling lies and repeating those thereafter.

"As far as Modi's caste is concerned, it is very unfortunate that there is a debate on the caste of a great leader like Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi does not know the difference between a caste and a block," he said.

The Home Minister said Modi talked of being an OBC and added that OBC is a block and not a caste. "Gandhi was probably not taught this by his teachers," he said.

"As far as the caste is concerned, I want to tell the nation that when a question has been raised on the caste of a great leader like Modi, whom the whole world has accepted as a leader, we will have to respond. This is democracy," Shah said.

Since the Congress has raised the question, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he wants to ask the opposition party what has it done for the OBCs.

"The Kaka Kalelkar report was lying there for years. They did not do anything. After that, the Mandal Commission report came. They did not do anything for years. Till the Congress lost power, the Mandal Commission report was not implemented," he said.

The Home Minister stated that the constitutional recognition to the OBCs was granted by Modi, and it was Modi who established the OBC Commission.

"It was Modi who brought reservations for the OBC in all central examinations. The Congress has always been an anti-OBC party," he said.