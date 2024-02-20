Rahul Gandhi a 'casteist': New petition in Jaipur court targets Congress leader over remarks on PM Modi's caste

Jaipur, Feb 20 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may again face legal trouble as a petition has been filed in a Jaipur court, seeking action against him for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha.

The petitioner, Vijay Kalandar, in his complaint has alleged that Rahul is a casteist and has hurt not only his religious sentiments but that of many other communities and castes when he said that Modi was not an OBC by birth, on February 9.

The petitioner, who is an advocate himself, filed the complaint at the metropolitan magistrate’s court-11 of Jaipur Metro -II. The court has kept the legal complaint for an office report on February 23.

Kalandar, in his petition, argues that Rahul deliberately made the statement to create unrest in the country, which has endangered national security, and that the statement itself is divisive to the unity and integrity of India.