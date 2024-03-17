Rahul Gandhi a liability for I.N.D.I.A. bloc: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

He criticised opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A., saying it lacks coherent leadership and policies, with internal conflicts and ambitions hindering its effectiveness.

"I.N.D.I.A. bloc is a challenge for their allies and not the BJP. There is a lot of conflict and confusion among them as there is neither any leadership nor any clear policy. Everybody has prime ministerial ambition. People don't want a remote-controlled government by the Congress, which is the biggest ally. It has no visibility on the ground," he said.

Regarding the leadership crisis within the opposition, Naqvi singled out Rahul Gandhi as a liability for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, suggesting that the opposition's frustration is evident in their rhetoric.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi is a liability of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. Now, their depression over imminent defeat is visible through their abuses which reflect their frustration. I.N.D.I.A. bloc in no way is a challenge to the BJP."

Naqvi suggested that post-election, several political parties may struggle to maintain their recognition due to low vote counts.

He said, "The mood of the nation is very clear that they will defeat those political parties which are creating hurdles in the path of good governance."

"Several political parties after the Lok Sabha polls will make rounds to the Election Commission to protect their recognition (as the votes garnered will be so less than the prescribed norms for having recognition)," he added.

Mocking the opposition bloc over its allies such as JD(U) and RLD deserting it, Naqvi said the Congress wants to rule by the "virtue of dynasty, deputation (whom they will decide) and dictation (who will work as per their whims)."

"And whichever coalition has not acted as per their dictation such as Chandra Sekhar or Chaudhury Charan Singh or H D Deve Gowda government, the Congress has ensured the fall of that government," he said.