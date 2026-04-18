Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi is ‘controlled’ by Donald Trump, targets Centre over Tamil Nadu politics

The Congress leader also made strong personal allegations linking the Prime Minister to the US leadership.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 April 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsUnited StatesTamil NaduNarendra ModiDonald TrumpLok SabhaIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us