Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi alleges US pressure on PM over trade deal, says Indian farmers being 'sacrificed'

The Congress leader claimed that no previous prime minister would have allowed American farmers to sell products such as soybeans, vegetables and fruits in India.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiPM ModifarmersIndo-US Trade

Follow us on :

Follow Us