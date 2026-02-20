<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> President and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, appeared before an MP/MLA court in Sultanpur on Friday in connection with a criminal defamation case related to his alleged remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a campaign in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls.</p><p>Gandhi recorded his statement in the case before the Judge. The next hearing is scheduled on March 9.</p><p>The case came to light after BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a case against Gandhi, contending that the latter had delivered an objectionable and defamatory speech against Amit Shah at an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elections">election </a>rally in Bangalore.</p><p>The court had, during the hearing of the matter, earlier given the Congress leader the last opportunity to appear personally on Friday and record his statement.</p>.Rahul Gandhi says defamation case filed out of 'political malice'; UP court fixes March 9 as next date of hearing.<p>Gandhi’s lawyer argued that the allegations were false and politically motivated.</p><p>Gandhi, who was an MP from the neighbouring Raebareli LS seat, later met Ramchet, a cobbler, whose father had died from cancer a few months back. Earlier, Gandhi had also visited his shop a year back and stitched shoes there. He later provided him with a stitching <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/machines">machine</a>.</p><p>Meanwhile, a large number of Congress workers were present outside the courtroom when Rahul recorded his statement.</p>