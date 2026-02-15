<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up attack on the union government over Indo-US trade deal, claiming that one is witnessing a "betrayal of India's farmers" as he posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking "clear answers".</p><p>His questions pertained to Distilled Dry Grains (DDG), import of soybean oil, removal of non-trade barriers and additional products that the US will be allowed to export to India.</p><p>"In the name of a US trade deal, we are witnessing a betrayal of India’s farmers...Farmers deserve clear answers. This is not just about today. It is about the future — are we allowing another country to gain a long-term hold over India’s agricultural industry?" he posted on 'X'.</p>.<p>On Saturday, he accused the government of cheating cotton farmers and textile exporters in the country. In a meeting with farmer leaders last week, Rahul also discussed the need for a large-scale national movement to oppose the India-US deal and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and farm labourers.</p><p>Raising a "few simple questions", Rahul asked what would importing DDG "really mean" and whether it would mean that Indian cattle will be fed distillers grain made from GM American corn.</p><p>He said, "would that not effectively make our dairy products dependent on the American agricultural industry?"</p>.Rahul Gandhi spreading lies over India's trade deals with US, EU; farmers fully protected: Amit Shah.<p>Rahul also raised concerns of soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and across the country asking what will happen to them if import of GM soybean oil. How will they survive yet another price shock? he asked.</p><p>With the joint statement by India and the US on the framework mentioning India buying "additional products", he asked what exactly does that include and does this signal future pressure to open up pulses and other crops to American imports over time.</p><p>"What does removing “non-trade barriers” actually mean? Will India be pressured in the future to soften its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSP and bonuses?" he said.</p><p>"Once this door is opened, how will we prevent it from opening wider every year? Will there be safeguards, or will more and more crops quietly be put on the table with each new deal?" he added.</p>