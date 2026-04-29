Rahul Gandhi calls Great Nicobar project ‘one of biggest scams’ against natural, tribal heritage

<p>Senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Wednesday alleged that the proposed Great Nicobar project at Campbell Bay is “one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against the natural and tribal heritage of the country.”</p><p><br>The Leader of Opposition in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha"> Lok Sabha </a>claimed the project would lead to the felling of millions of trees across 160 sq km of rainforest and described it as “destruction dressed in development's language.”</p><p><br>In a social media post after visiting Great Nicobar, Gandhi said, “I travelled throughout Great Nicobar today. These are the most extraordinary forests I have ever seen in my life. Trees older than memory. Forests that took generations to grow. The people on this island are equally beautiful -- both the Adivasi communities and the settlers -- but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs.”</p>.<p>He further said, “The government calls what it is doing here a 'project'. What I have seen is not a project. It is millions of trees marked for the axe. It is 160 sq km of rainforest condemned to die. It is communities that have been ignored while their homes have been snatched away. This is not development. This is destruction dressed in development's language.”</p><p><br>“So, I will say it plainly, and I will keep saying it: what is being done in Great Nicobar is one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against this country's natural and tribal heritage in our lifetime. It must be stopped. And it can be stopped -- if Indians choose to see what I have seen,” Gandhi added.</p><p><br>The Centre has maintained that the Rs 81,000-crore project, comprising a transhipment terminal, power plant and township, will enhance maritime trade, connectivity and security, and serve as a force multiplier for India’s geo-strategic and economic interests.</p><p><br>On Tuesday, Gandhi visited Campbell Bay in Nicobar district to meet tribal leaders opposing the project. A section of tribal communities has raised concerns over lack of transparency, environmental risks, and alleged neglect of tribal rights by the Centre.</p><p>Gandhi also criticised corporate influence in the Union Territory and said development should prioritise local needs over corporate interests.</p><p>During the visit, he interacted with members of the Nicobarese tribal community as well as settlers. Tribal communities reiterated that the proposed project would cause them significant hardship and urged the central government to address their concerns.</p><p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em> </p>