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Rahul Gandhi calls Great Nicobar project ‘one of biggest scams’ against natural, tribal heritage

The tribal communities alleged that they are facing considerable hardship due to the proposed project and demanded that the central government take their concerns into account.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:11 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:11 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAndaman and Nicobar Islands

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