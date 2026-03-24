Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi calls transgender bill ‘attack on rights’; Opposition exits House in protest

NCP leader Supriya Sule said that she does not see the “urgency” of a transgender amendment bill when the world is at war.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 14:54 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiLok SabhaSupriya SuleLeader of OppositionTransgender Bill

Follow us on :

Follow Us