<p>Sultanpur: The hearing in a defamation case involving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> was on Friday deferred in a local MP/MLA court here due to a holiday on Ram Navami, with the next date fixed for March 28.</p>.<p>Counsel for the complainant, Santosh Kumar Pandey, said arguments in the case were scheduled for Friday, but no proceedings could take place due to the holiday.</p>.<p>He said during the previous hearing, the complainant's side had filed an application seeking verification of audio and video evidence of the alleged statements made by Gandhi by matching them with his original voice.</p>.<p>The court had earlier fixed March 27 for hearing arguments due to the absence of the complainant, Vijay Mishra.</p>.Sonia Gandhi hospitalised; Rahul, Priyanka pay visit .<p>Mishra, a BJP leader from Hanumanganj in Kotwali Dehat area, had filed the defamation complaint in October 2018, alleging that Gandhi made objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president, Amit Shah, during the 2018 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karantaka-assembly-elections">Karnataka Assembly elections</a>.</p>.<p>Gandhi had surrendered before the court on February 20, 2024, and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each. He later appeared before the court on July 26, 2024, to record his statement, denying the allegations and terming the case a political conspiracy.</p>.<p>Following his statement, the court directed the complainant to present evidence, after which witnesses were examined in the case.</p>