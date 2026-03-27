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Rahul Gandhi defamation case hearing deferred to March 28 due to Ram Navami

The court had earlier fixed March 27 for hearing arguments due to the absence of the complainant, Vijay Mishra.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:43 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar PradeshdefamationRam NavamiCourt

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