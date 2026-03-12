Rahul Gandhi demands fair & transparent investigation into Ajit Pawar's plane crash

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-asking-people-not-to-panic-but-is-himself-panicked-for-different-reasons-rahul-gandhi-3928877">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday demanded a fair, transparent and impartial investigation into the Baramati air crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra's former deputy chief minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/is-vsr-ventures-owner-trying-to-blame-pilot-for-ajit-pawars-plane-crash-rohit-pawar-3926022"> Ajit Pawar</a>.</p><p>Gandhi met with Rohit Pawar, an MLA in Maharashtra and the grandson of NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar, who is also Ajit Pawar's nephew. During their meeting, Rohit Pawar handed Gandhi a letter expressing serious concerns about the investigation into the accident.</p>.<p>"Shri Rohit Pawar met me today and submitted a letter raising serious concerns about the investigation into the Baramati aircraft crash that claimed the life of Shri Ajit Pawar ji and others," Gandhi said in a post on X.</p>.Maharashtra Budget 2026 | Memorial for Ajit Pawar will be set up: CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>"Basic principles of law appear not to have been followed, and no FIR has been registered despite the seriousness of the matter. This incident warrants a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha demanded.</p><p>Ajit Pawar and four other individuals aboard the chartered aircraft lost their lives when the plane crashed just 200 meters from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28.</p>