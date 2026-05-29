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Rahul Gandhi dons khaki uniform, shares meal during unofficial meet with Delhi's auto drivers

The discussion with the top Congress leader provided a sense of relief to the auto drivers as Rahul Gandhi assured them that he would raise their issues in Parliament.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 13:03 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiDelhiauto driversTrending

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