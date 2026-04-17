<p>Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the registration of an FIR against Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> in connection with an alleged dual citizenship controversy.</p>.<p>The court also observed that after the registration of the FIR, the state government may seek the assistance of a central agency to investigate the matter.</p>.<p>The order was passed by a bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, who had challenged a January 28, 2026 order of a special MP/MLA court rejecting his plea for an FIR against Gandhi, who is also the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.</p>.Allahabad HC gives ten days to Centre to file report in Rahul Gandhi’s dual citizenship case.<p>The special court had earlier held that it was not competent to adjudicate on issues related to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/citizenship">citizenship</a>.</p>.<p>The petitioner, a BJP worker from Karnataka, had sought registration of an FIR and a detailed probe into the matter, levelling allegations against Gandhi under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.</p>.<p>The complaint was initially filed before the special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli. However, on the petitioner's request, the high court transferred the case to Lucknow on December 17, 2025.</p>.<p>The MP/MLA court in Lucknow subsequently dismissed the plea on January 28, 2026, prompting the petitioner to approach the high court, which has now ordered registration of an FIR. </p>