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Rahul Gandhi dual-citizenship row | Allahabad High Court orders FIR against Congress leader

The court also observed that after the registration of the FIR, the state government may seek the assistance of a central agency to investigate the matter.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 12:50 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAllahabad High CourtCitizenship

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