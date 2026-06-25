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Rahul Gandhi expresses regret in defamation case filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son

Kartikeya Singh had filed a defamation complaint in a Bhopal court against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 05:13 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 05:13 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsShivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya Pradesh High Court

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