Rahul Gandhi expresses regret in defamation case filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son

<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> filed an application before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh-high-court">Madhya Pradesh High Court</a> expressing regret for his allegedly defamatory statement about Kartikeya Singh, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.</p><p>Gandhi's application, filed by his lawyer on Wednesday, said his claims were not related to Singh.</p><p>Kartikeya Singh had filed a defamation complaint in a Bhopal court against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.</p>.Rahul Gandhi spreading misinformation on energy issue, says Giriraj Singh.<p>In the complaint lodged in the Bhopal court for cases against MPs-MLAs, Singh purported that during an election rally that took place in Jhabua in 2018, the Congress MP mentioned his name while referring to the Panama Papers leak scandal, which led to damaging his reputation.</p><p>The court issued a summons to Gandhi for personal appearance, following which the Congress leader moved the HC seeking to quash the summons as well as the defamation case.</p><p>Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal will hear Gandhi's petition on Thursday.</p><p>The petitioner on Wednesday produced the records of the lower court, as directed by the HC.</p><p>Advocate Sankalp Kochhar represented the complainant before the high court.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>