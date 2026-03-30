<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Centre over the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act amendment bill and also assured Rs 250 per kg price for rubber.</p><p>Speaking at an election campaign meeting at Kottayam on Monday, Rahul said that the FCRA amendment bill was brought all of a sudden. He said that only the RSS and Prime Minister Modi would be able to receive foreign funds. </p><p>Modi will get foreign funds through his industrialist friends. RSS can accept foreign funds and they can spread hatred and anger and divide the people, he flayed. </p><p>He also said that the first thing that the Congress-led United Democratic Front government would be doing would be to fix the minimum price for rubber at Rs 250 per kg. It would be increased in a phased manner to Rs 300. </p><p>Even as the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front assured in 2016 that it would fix rubber prices at Rs. 250, even now they were talking about Rs. 200 only, he criticised.</p>.'PM Modi silent on Sabarimala issue': Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.<p>Kottayam is a stronghold of Christian community as well as a hub of rubber plantations. Hence Rahul's statements on FCRA and rubber price assumed much significance.</p><p><strong>Rahul bats for women CM</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Rahul also said that Congress wants to have active participation of women and is even looking forward to a day when Kerala would get a woman as chief minister. </p><p>He lamented that even as there were many prominent women in Kerala politics, the state was yet to have a woman Chief Minister.</p><p>While Rahul's statement received much applause, he said that men were not clapping enough.</p><p>Rahul also took a cycle ride along with Chandy Oommen, candidate of Puthuppally, who used to carry out campaigns in his constituency in cycle.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>