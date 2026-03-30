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Rahul Gandhi flays Centre over FCRA amendment, assures Rs 250 per kg for rubber

He said that Modi will get foreign funds through his industrialist friends. RSS can accept foreign funds and they can spread hatred and anger and divide the people.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:39 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:39 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiFCRA

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