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Rahul Gandhi 'frustrated', opposed to tech progress: Dharmendra Pradhan on claims on CBSE exam

Pradhan also said that issues related to students and examinations should not be politicised.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsCBSEDharmendra Pradhan

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