Rahul Gandhi has become 'national problem': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's 'panauti' jibe against Modi, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, 'The prime minister went to watch the match. The entire county was praying for the win of the Indian team but when the team lost, there were tears in the eyes of the people. But Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were happy.' Modi is 'panauti' for terrorists and the Congress should understand this, Chouhan said.