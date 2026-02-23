Menu
Rahul Gandhi has left no stone unturned to fight BJP: Omar Abdullah on suggestions to change INDIA bloc leadership

The J-K chief minister said it is true that sometimes the Congress party does not succeed in an election, "but the job of the INDIA bloc is to take the government to task, and oppose the BJP".
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 10:38 IST
India News

