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Rahul Gandhi holds talks as Congress weighs top contenders for Kerala Chief Minister post

Wider consultations being held as the ‘high command’ could not zero in on a name from among the contenders — K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndiaKerala NewsK C VenugopalV D Satheesankerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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