Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi indulging in frivolous rhetoric to stay in headlines: Kiren Rijiju

He was responding to queries about Gandhi trying to put the government on the mat, citing remarks on skirmishes with Chinese forces in a book written by former Army chief M M Naravane.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsKiren Rijiju

Follow us on :

Follow Us