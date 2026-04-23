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'Rahul Gandhi keeps dropping truth bombs': BJP backs LoP's criticism of TMC govt

Gandhi also used the address to accuse the BJP of stealing elections through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mechanism and of working against Bengali culture, history and language.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:01 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTMC

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