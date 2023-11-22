Rahul Gandhi launches own WhatsApp channel

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday launched party leader Rahul Gandhi's WhatsApp channel from the party's local office here.

Lovely launched the channel in the presence of Congress workers and district and block Congress committee presidents from the DPCC office.

Lovely, who was the first to join the channel, later said 42 lakh people have already joined the channel. DPCC is the first state Congress to formally launch it, he said.