Rahul Gandhi may be called for ED questioning in National Herald case: Report

Sonia, meanwhile, was quizzed on the case for around 11 hours, spread over three days, in 2022.

"We are looking to conclude the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) probe and file a prosecution complaint (ED’s equivalent of charge sheet) so that case goes to trial. All connected persons including Rahul Gandhi may be called soon," HT quoted an ED official as saying.

It remains unclear if the ED is considering calling Sonia for questioning again as well.

Rahul had claimed earlier this month that the ED was planning to raid him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in the Parliament. At the time, the Congress leader had said he would be waiting for the agency with open arms, adding the 'insiders' in the central body had already told him that a raid was being planned.

Congress' Abhishek Singhvi commented on the matter, saying that he had always looked upon the ED's role in the matter as 'bizarre' and added that it was the agency's wish if it wanted to call Rahul for 'harassment or for coffee,' HT reported.

Both Gandhis have already told ED that financial transactions of AJL -- parent company of National Herald -- which was taken over by Young Indian in 2010, were handled by the late Moti Lal Vora. The Gandhis had also communicated that Young Indian Pvt Ltd isn't a for-profit entity.

It is the ED's allegation that there has been a criminal conspiracy to give control of properties worth 'hundreds of crores of rupees' of AJL to 'beneficial owners' of Young Indian, that is, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.