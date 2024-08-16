Rahul Gandhi meets Foxconn head, discusses future of tech innovation in India

Liu, who is on an India visit, was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

Foxconn is the contract manufacturer of Apple iPhones in India and is estimated to employ over 40,000 people in the country. The company's total investment in India is estimated to be in the range of USD 9-10 billion.

The company is in the process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and an Apple Airpods plant.