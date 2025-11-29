Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar leaders also present

Party in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru and state party chief Rajesh Ram were also present during the meeting.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us