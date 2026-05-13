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Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge for final discussion to pick Kerala CM

Gandhi had previously met several leaders from Kerala and around eight former state unit chiefs to ascertain the ground situation.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeUDF

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