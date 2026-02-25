Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Rahul Gandhi on compromised mission, has links with pro-Pakistan elements': BJP leader Nitin Nabin

Nabin's statements come amid a row over the activists of the Indian Youth Congress staging a shirtless protest at the AI Summit in Delhi last week, with the slogan 'PM is compromised.'
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 07:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politicsnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us