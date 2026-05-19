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Rahul Gandhi predicts big ‘economic shock’ to country, says ‘sky-rocketing’ prices to ‘bite’ common people

"We have been telling the PM to act but he is least bothered and busy with foreign tours,’’ Rahul said.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 13:25 IST
Rahul GandhiIndiaNarendra Modi

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