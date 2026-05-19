Rahul Gandhi predicts big ‘economic shock’ to country, says ‘sky-rocketing’ prices to ‘bite’ common people

<p>Lucknow: Former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/press-briefing-becomes-new-flashpoint-amid-pms-foreign-tour-congress-slams-modi-with-rahul-gandhis-list-of-129-4008582">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Narendra Modi saying that the country was heading toward an ‘economic storm’ but the PM, instead of taking action, went abroad.</p><p>Rahul also said that the prices would sky-rocket, biting the common people but the PM was ‘least’ concerned about it. </p>.<p>‘’Prices will sky-rocket…..the farmers and labourers will suffer from your (Modi) policies in the past 12 years….it won’t affect the big industrialists….PM must act today,’’ Rahul, who arrived in his LS constituency of Raebareli on a two-day visit, said while addressing the people after inaugurating a community hall.</p><p>‘’Price of petrol has been rising…inflation is rising….he (Modi) says Rahul doesn’t know anything... we have been telling him to act but he is least bothered and busy with foreign tours,’’ the Congress leader said.</p>.Tough times ahead; youth, small traders to be worst hit: Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli.<p>‘’The prime minister says don’t buy gold... don't travel abroad and after saying this he goes abroad… it is a matter of concern… the country is heading for a big economic shock,’’ he added.</p><p>Earlier Rahul paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman Temple at Churua in his LS constituency and performed a ‘puja’ there. He later inaugurated a ‘barat ghar’ (marriage hall) at Thakurain Kheda and addressed a meeting of women.</p><p>The Congress leader was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival here on way to Raebareli. UP Congress president Ajay Rai and other senior leaders along with hundreds of party workers were present at the airport, when he arrived here.</p>