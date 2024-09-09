Rahul Gandhi promotes China, undermines India: Assam CM Himanta

Reacting to Sarma’s remarks, senior Congress leader and the party’s former Jharkhand president Rajesh Thakur said, "Everyone knows who promotes China. Sarma should not mislead people of the country by making such statements. They should first look inside."

Replying to a query, the Assam CM said 12-14 MLAs of the Congress and two-three MLAs of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are in touch with the BJP.