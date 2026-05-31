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Rahul Gandhi shares 'revealing chat with fellow anti-national Soros agents' amid CBSE OSM row, takes dig at govt

Students, including Vedant who was part of the group that interacted with Rahul, told the Congress leader how they were called 'anti-nationals' and 'Pakistanis' as also 'deep state agents'.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 11:49 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 11:49 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsCBSE

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