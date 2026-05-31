Rahul Gandhi shares 'revealing chat with fellow anti-national Soros agents' amid CBSE OSM row, takes dig at govt

<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Sunday rallied behind students who were called "anti-nationals and Pakistanis" for asking "simple questions" to the Modi government over the CBSE OSM row and said they deserve a "bright and secure" future.</p><p>Sharing a video of his "revealing chat with my fellow anti-national Soros agents" on X, he said, "Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE </a>and the Modi government simple questions - but got insults instead of answers."</p><p>"They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it," he said. </p>.'Gen Z will shatter PM Modi's arrogance': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over CBSE OSM row.<p>Vedant Shrivastava's post, alleging that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE under the revaluation process was not his, had gone viral. </p>.<p>A day earlier, Rahul had accused Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>of destroying India's education sector demanded the sacking of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p><p>In the video, Rahul discusses the ordeal the students went through and asks them how they were labelled "Pakistanis" and "deep state agents" after raising their "legitimate concerns and issues" about mis-matched answer sheets.</p><p>"You are students. You are asking for your answer sheets, that's all. Now, suddenly, you have become anti-nationals. You ( the government) have to accept the problem if you have to solve the problem. You are refusing to accept the problem and blaming the poor kids and saying you (students) are the deep state, you are spies, terrorists," he said in the video.</p><p>Students, including Vedant who was part of the group that interacted with Rahul, told the Congress leader how they were called "anti-nationals" and "Pakistanis" as also "deep state agents".</p><p>When one of the students said they were called "deep state agents", he laughed, "a 17-year-old deep state agent". </p><p>He is also heard asking them whether they were called terrorists, to which they promptly replied, "yes."</p>