Rahul Gandhi should become PM, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi should become the prime minister and that only Congress can address India’s problems.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at the Congress’ 139th foundation day.

The CM’s push for Rahul Gandhi came even as a section of the I.N.D.I.A alliance wants AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to become the prime ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.