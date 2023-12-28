Rahul Gandhi should become PM, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi should become the prime minister and that only Congress can address India’s problems.
Siddaramaiah was speaking at the Congress’ 139th foundation day.
The CM’s push for Rahul Gandhi came even as a section of the I.N.D.I.A alliance wants AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to become the prime ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“Only Congress can address problems in this country. For that, Rahul Gandhi should become the prime minister,” Siddaramaiah said.
“Nobody in the country had done something like the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, (Rahul Gandhi) is taking up a second version - the Nyay Yatre. That's because not everyone has found justice in the country - backward classes, Dalits, minorities and women,” he said.
“So, should someone like Rahul Gandhi get power or Narendra Modi? We must forget all our differences for the sake of the nation to protect the Constitution, harmony and sovereignty. We must bring Congress back to power and make Rahul Gandhi the PM,” Siddaramaiah said.
This is not the first time Siddaramaiah is backing Rahul. Even during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Siddaramaiah wanted Rahul as PM.
Accusing the BJP of being opposed to reservation, Siddaramaiah said the Congress is in favour of social justice. “Do we need social justice or not? That's what needs discussion today,” he said.
Siddaramaiah also urged Congress workers to have ideological clarity, especially on the Constitution and its Preamble.
“Some people talk about soft Hindutva. Hindutva is Hindutva. Hindu and Hindutva are different,” Siddaramaiah said. “Haven’t we built Ram temples in our villages? Don’t we worship Rama? Aren’t we Hindus?” he said, accusing the BJP of “fake Hindutva”.