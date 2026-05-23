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Rahul Gandhi speaks with family of NEET student who died by suicide

The family shared with Gandhi that despite financial difficulties, they had taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh to continue their son's education.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 18:19 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 18:19 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNEETSuicide

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