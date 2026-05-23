Rahul Gandhi speaks with family of NEET student who died by suicide

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> spoke with the family of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> student from Rajasthan who recently died by suicide after the exams were cancelled due to paper leak.</p>.<p>NSUI president Vinod Jakhar facilitated a phone conversation between Gandhi and the grieving family of Pradeep Meghwal late Friday night.</p>.<p>During the call, Gandhi expressed his condolences, assured the family of justice, and emphasised his commitment to supporting them during this difficult time.</p>.Students' hard work, sacrifices crushed by corrupt BJP regime: Rahul slams Centre over NEET(UG) exam paper leak.<p>The family shared with Gandhi that despite financial difficulties, they had taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh to continue their son's education.</p>.<p>Gandhi promised the family that they would receive assistance at every step.</p>.<p>"NSUI is providing financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh to the family of NEET candidate Pradeep Meghwal. No one can compensate for what the family has lost," the NSUI said in a post on X on Saturday.</p>.<p>Additionally, the NSUI criticised the NEET paper leak scandal, stating that it has resulted in the tragic loss of hardworking, educated youth across the country.</p>.<p>They pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, nor has his government addressed the concerns of the affected families.</p>