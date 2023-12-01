Rahul Gandhi stresses importance of truthful publications in 'a world of lies'

'Today anyone with a cellphone can transmit whatever they want to thousands of people,' he said. 'But at the same time, everybody also knows that the foundation of a just society is truth. No matter what you do, you cannot build a harmonious and just society based on lies.' Eventually, no matter how hard you try to hide it, the truth comes out from somewhere, he added. 'And that is why it is important that, in such a period, there are publications that stand by the truth and are not influenced by lies and distortions,' Gandhi said.