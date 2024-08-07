Rahul Gandhi takes loco pilots to meet Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over their concerns

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met a delegation of loco pilots in the Parliament House complex and took them to meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a bid to resolve their issues and problems.

Gandhi also posted a video of his meeting with the loco pilots in which they are seen airing their grievances like long duty hours, lack of toilets and tough working conditions.

Loco pilots, who were part of the delegation, said Gandhi met them in the Parliament House and then took them to meet the Railway Minister.