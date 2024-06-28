Rahul Gandhi talks to Hemant Soren on phone, says 'arrest was out of revenge & political malice'

New Delhi: Welcoming the bail granted to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the JMM leader was arrested out of political malice.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said he talked to Soren on phone and expressed happiness on his release.

"The arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was done out of revenge and political malice," Rahul Gandhi said in the post.