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Rahul Gandhi to spearhead Congress' nationwide campaign on paper leaks, unemployment; student conventions planned

The conventions will start with Kota followed by Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiNEETIndian politcs

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