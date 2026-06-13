Rahul Gandhi to spearhead Congress' nationwide campaign on paper leaks, unemployment; student conventions planned

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>will conduct four student conventions over next one month starting June 17 from Kota, the country’s entrance-exam coaching hub, as part of the Congress' nationwide campaign against the Modi government over “systematic betrayal” of the youth.</p><p>The party will also seek a “comprehensive” debate in Parliament on the crisis confronting India’s youth and advocate legislative measures to protect their interests, rights and future.</p><p>The campaign will articulate demands made by Rahul, including decentralisation of NEET, abolition of examination fees, strict action against those involved in paper leak rackets and accountability at the highest levels of government, including resignation of Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a>.</p><p>The conventions will start with Kota followed by Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14. The decision to hold a nationwide agitation was taken at a meeting of General Secretaries, in-charges and state presidents on June 11 chaired by party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge </a>and attended by Rahul.</p>.<p>Announcing the first phase of the nationwide campaign, Congress General Secretary (Organisation)<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal"> KC Venugopal </a>said the agitations will focus on the "growing crisis" of paper leaks, examination irregularities, unemployment and the "systematic betrayal" of youth by the Modi government.</p><p>"The campaign will highlight the hardships faced by millions of young Indians whose futures are being repeatedly jeopardised by paper leaks, rising examination costs and the government’s failure to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and education system," he said.</p><p>As part of the campaign, he said the party will reiterate Rahul's call to mobilise students through extensive outreach by NSU(I), Youth Congress and state, district and local units across the country. </p><p>Students and youth will be reached out through physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings and direct engagement programmes.</p><p>Venugopal said the movement will seek to unite students beyond political affiliations and provide a platform for affected youth to share their experiences and demand accountability, "reflecting Rahul's conviction" that the aspirations of young Indians "must not be sacrificed to corruption, incompetence or political indifference". </p>