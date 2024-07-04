Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras on July 5

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people have been killed in a stampede during a religious congregation two days ago, senior party leader K C Venugopal said here on Thursday.

As per a Congress release, the Leader of Opposition will pay condolence visit to the family of the victims of the Hathras stampede at Pilakhna, Aligarh on Friday (July 5).

Terming the tragedy as an "unfortunate incident", Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) said Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with the affected people during his visit.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.