Rahul Gandhi trying to destabilise India: Kangana Ranaut on LoP flagging Hindenburg's allegations against Sebi

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, launched an attack on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on his Sebi-Hindenburg row.
The actor-turned-politician took a dig at the Congress leader for demanding a fair investigation into the matter.
Taking to her X handle, she called Rahul a "dangerous man". Ranaut charged that Gandhi is "poisonous and destructive" and said that his agenda is "that if he cannot be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation".
Her post further read: "Hindenberg report targeting our stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing last night has turned out to be a damp squib."
Ranaut continued in her post that, "He is trying everything to destabilize this nation its security and economy. Mr Gandhi get ready to sit in the opposition all your life and the way you suffering get ready to suffer the glory, the growth and the nationalism of the people of this nation. They will never make you their leader. You are a disgrace."
Other BJP leaders have also levelled similar charges, including former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who has accused Congress of allegedly "partnering" with Hindenburg to "destabilize" and "discredit one of the world's strongest financial systems and create chaos in the world's fastest growing economy".
The US-based short seller, in a recent report, alleged Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch has stakes in offshore firms involved in the Adani 'scam'.
After the report, Rahul on X demanded answers from the Modi government in the matter.
The BJP at the Centre and the Opposition are exchanging barbs over Hindenburg's allegations, with the former calling it a "conspiracy to create chaos" while the opposition is demanding Buch's resignation and formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the matter.
While Sebi chief Madhabi clearly denied all allegations against her, Hindenburg research later shared a series of posts on social media showing her responses to the US-based short-seller. "Buch's response now publicly confirms her investment in an obscure Bermuda/Mauritius fund structure, alongside money allegedly siphoned by Vinod Adani. She also confirmed the fund was run by a childhood friend of her husband, who at the time was an Adani director," the short-seller said.
It must also be noted here that on Sunday, Adani Group denied the allegations on Puri and called the findings by Hindenburg as malicious, mischievous, and manipulative.
(with PTI inputs)
Published 12 August 2024, 06:30 IST