Rahul Gandhi trying to destabilise India: Kangana Ranaut on LoP flagging Hindenburg's allegations against Sebi

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, launched an attack on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on his Sebi-Hindenburg row.

The actor-turned-politician took a dig at the Congress leader for demanding a fair investigation into the matter.

Taking to her X handle, she called Rahul a "dangerous man". Ranaut charged that Gandhi is "poisonous and destructive" and said that his agenda is "that if he cannot be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation".

Her post further read: "Hindenberg report targeting our stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing last night has turned out to be a damp squib."