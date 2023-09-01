Home
Rahul Gandhi visits eye care centre in Mumbai before attending I.N.D.I.A meet

Gandhi, accompanied by his security personnel, visited Banaji Eyecare located near Russian Culture Centre on Pedder Road in south Mumbai at 8.35 am and left the facility around 10 am, a police official said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Mumbai to attend the I.N.D.I.A bloc's third meeting, visited an eye care centre in Mumbai for a check-up on Friday morning before heading to the conclave, police said.

Gandhi, accompanied by his security personnel, visited Banaji Eyecare located near Russian Culture Centre on Pedder Road in south Mumbai at 8.35 am and left the facility around 10 am, a police official said.

The Congress leader met the medical director of the eye care centre and underwent a check-up there before leaving the place for the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel, he said.

(Published 01 September 2023, 07:32 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiMaharashtraI.N.D.I.A

