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Rahul Gandhi warns TMC over possible absence of MPs during delimitation debate

Parliament is reconvening on Thursday to pass a bill that seeks to operationalise 33 per cent women’s quota after increasing Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 02:59 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 02:59 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndiaTMCLok Sabhadelimitation

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