Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi writes to FM Sitharaman, seeks rollback of tax on disability pensions

The LoP also referred to a provision in the Finance Bill 2026 to tax disability pensions if the soldier is retained in service.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us