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Rahul Gandhi's future good but only as LoP, his PM dream unlikely to be fulfilled, says Ramdas Athawale

The Union minister for social justice and empowerment said the BJP had registered major victories in the recent assembly polls.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:28 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsRamdas Athawale

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