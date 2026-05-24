<p>Gwalior: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday took a jibe at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul%20gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>by saying his future is very good but it would only take him till the post of Leader of Opposition and not prime minister.</p>.<p>Gandhi's dream of becoming prime minister was unlikely to be fulfilled, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramdas%20athawale">Athawale </a>told reporters here.</p>.<p>"Rahul Gandhi's future is very good, but as Leader of Opposition. It is difficult for him to become prime minister," the minister said.</p>.<p>"I want to say that Rahul Gandhi's dream of becoming prime minister will not be fulfilled as long as I am with Narendra Modi," he said in a lighter vein. Athwale's Republican Party of India (A) is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.</p>.NEET-UG paper leak: 'Congress won't rest until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,' says Rahul Gandhi .<p>The Union minister for social justice and empowerment said the BJP had registered major victories in the recent assembly polls, including in West Bengal, and the Congress would find it difficult to secure a majority (in Parliament) on its own in the future. </p>