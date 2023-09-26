Rahul Gandhi's plea against defamation complaint raises legal issues, says Bombay HC

The complaint alleged that in September 2018, Gandhi spoke at a rally in Rajasthan where he made defamatory statements against Modi regarding the Rafale fighter jet deal. Four days later, Gandhi purportedly commented on a video and posted on his personal Twitter (now X) account: 'The sad truth about India's commander in thief.' By calling Modi 'commander in thief', he made a direct allegation of theft against all members of the BJP and Indian citizens connected to Modi, the complaint claimed.